Kagi Search Stats

filetype: Returns only search results that match a particular file extension

site: Returns only search results from a particular website

inurl: Finds webpages whose URL contains the terms or phrases

intitle: Finds webpages whose title contains the terms or phrases

“words” Finds the exact words in a phrase

() Finds or excludes webpages that contain a group of words.

+ and - Finds webpages that contain or exclude a term or phrase for example “food +cat -dog”.

OR Finds webpages that contain either of the terms or phrases for example “food (cat OR dog)”.