Kagi Search Stats

View the top domains that users create personalizations for.
The leaderboard shows aggregated rankings from domains that have been used by at least 20 users.
pinterest.com
pinterest.co.uk
pinterest.ca
pinterest.de
pinterest.fr
pinterest.com.au
facebook.com
w3schools.com
pinterest.es
quora.com
foxnews.com
tiktok.com
breitbart.com
appsloveworld.com
dailymail.co.uk
instagram.com
githubplus.com
geeksforgeeks.org
libhunt.com
twitter.com
healthline.com
solveforum.com
msn.com
9to5answer.com
alternativeto.net
nypost.com
wikihow.com
giters.com
codegrepper.com
cnn.com
educba.com
issuehint.com
linkedin.com
kknews.cc
amazon.com
forbes.com
coder.social
bleepcoder.com
reddit.com
programcreek.com
geekrepos.com
lightrun.com
drivereasy.com
newbedev.com
webmd.com
you.com
medium.com
blog.csdn.net
nytimes.com
washingtonpost.com
Keyboard shortcuts
? Toggle open/close this keyboard shortcut help screen
j / arrowdown Move highlight down a result
k / arrowup Move highlight up a result
h / arrowleft Move left within horizontal inline content, or change boost/ban status in site info modal
l / arrowright Move right within horizontal inline content, or change boost/ban status in site info modal
enter Go to highlighted result
(or open first result, which would be highlighted)
/ Focus the search bar
Escape Reset highlight scroll state to first result, or close site info modal
Shift + ~ Open control center
s Open site info modal on the currently highlighted result if applicable, or close it if already open.
w Open web search tab
i Open images tab
v Open videos tab
m Open maps tab
n Open news tab
] Cycle forward between navigation tabs
[ Cycle backwards between navigation tabs
Search operators
filetype: Returns only search results that match a particular file extension
site: Returns only search results from a particular website
inurl: Finds webpages whose URL contains the terms or phrases
intitle: Finds webpages whose title contains the terms or phrases
“words” Finds the exact words in a phrase
() Finds or excludes webpages that contain a group of words.
AND Finds webpages that contain either of the terms or phrases, for example “food (cat OR dog)”.
+ and - Finds webpages that contain or exclude a term or phrase for example “food +cat -dog”.
OR Finds webpages that contain either of the terms or phrases for example “food (cat OR dog)”.
* Matches any word for example “first * array”. Try it!
Query Shortcuts & Widgets
!bang We support all of DuckDuckGo's bangs.
!sum Open our Universal Summarizer with the passed URL.
!de, !fr, etc You can use regional bangs to switch your region on the fly for your search session.
\query
query ! 		Opens the first result of the search.
!k Bang that performs a Kagi Search
!i Bang that performs a Kagi Image search
!v Bang that performs a Kagi Video search
!n Bang that performs a Kagi News search
!m Bang that performs a Kagi Maps search
calc Open Computer widget. Performs math calculations, unit, and currency conversions. Will open automatically when you search for a calculation. Try it!
ip address Check your IP address. Try it!
timer / stopwatch Open Timer & Stopwatch widget. Try it!
translate Open language translation widget. Try it!